PARIS Paris St Germain thumnped RC Lens 4-1 to move top of Ligue 1 on Saturday as the French Champions geared up for their Champions League clash at Chelsea next week.

David Luiz, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Blaise Matuidi and Javier Pastore scored theg oals that put PSG on 56 points from 28 games, two ahead of Olympique Lyonnais who can reclaim the lead if they beat Montpellier away on Sunday (2000 GMT).

Marseille are a further point back in third on 53 after thrashing Toulouse 6-1 away on Friday.

PSG visit Stamford Bridge for their last 16 return leg with Chelsea on Wednesday having drawn 1-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Lens, who reduced the arrears to 2-1 through Yoann Touzghar after 68 minutes, stayed second from bottom on 22 points having lost seven of their last 10 league games and won none.

The hosts dominated but Lens keeper Rudy Riou kept his team afloat with a string of fine saves before the northerners cracked on the stroke of halftime.

PSG went ahead when Luiz wrongfooted Riou with a low, long-range free kick in thr 43rd minute as the Brazil defender netted his second league goal.

Laurent Blanc's side doubled their tally on the hour when Sweden striker Ibrahimovic converted a penalty after Gregory van der Wiel was brought down by Bapiste Guillaume.

Touzghar narrowed the deficit from close range but Lens's hopes quickly vanished.

PSG substitute Pastore had an immediate effect when France midfielder Matuidi tapped in from the Argentine's cross to make it 3-1 10 minutes from time.

Pastore wrapped it up three minutes later by volleying home Ibrahimovic's fine lofted pass in the box.

Van der Wiel almost added a fifth in the closing stages but his rising shot from the spot smashed against the bar.

