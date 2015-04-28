Paris St Germain's Gregory Van Der Wiel celebrates after scoring during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Metz at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris St Germain's Javier Pastore (C) challenges Metz's Jose Luis Palomino (L) and Jeremy Choplin during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore lit up the Parc des Princes as Paris St Germain beat relegation-threatened Metz 3-1 to move three points clear of Olympique Lyonnais at the top of Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The midfielder set up all three goals for the home side, starting in the 25th minute when he ran at the defence before slipping the ball through to Marco Verratti to score from the edge of the area.

He then fed Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani with a flowing one-two for the second goal three minutes from the break to send PSG in 2-0 up.

Modibo Maiga, on loan from English Premier League side West Ham United, gave Metz hope when he pulled a goal back in the 53rd with a powerful header that glanced in off the post.

The fightback was soon snuffed out by Laurent Blanc's lively side, however, as Pastore threaded a pass through to right back Gregory van der Wiel to make it 3-1 in the 77th with his first league goal of the season.

Gabonese keeper Anthony Mfa, who denied Cavani another great chance in the 59th, was largely to blame with the ball squirming under him and across the line before defenders could clear it.

PSG now have 71 points from 34 games, with Lyon on 68 and Monaco third with 62.

"It's not over, we have to play the last four matches with the same mentality and the same spirit as this evening against Metz," said Pastore. "If we play that way, we'll have the title in our hands.

"With a three point advantage, OL know that even winning all their matches will not be enough," he added. "The pressure's on Lyon and that's much better for us."

Still without the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic, PSG were fresh from a 6-1 demolition of Lille on Saturday and eager for more against 19th placed opponents fighting a relegation battle.

Defeat left Metz still on 30 points, seven adrift of 18th-placed Evian and eight behind Reims with the drop beckoning.

PSG looked even more lively when Blanc sent on Lucas Moura in the 76th, the Brazilian tormenting the Metz defence throughout the closing stages.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)