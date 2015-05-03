PARIS Monaco look well set for the third Champions League qualifying berth in Ligue 1 after a 4-1 home romp over Toulouse on Sunday.

The principality side, who were knocked out of Europe's top club competition by Juventus in the quarter-finals, have a five-point cushion over Olympique de Marseille with three games left as they look to make an immediate return.

Bernardo Silva's early goal, an Anthony Martial penalty, Joao Moutinho's effort after the break and Valere Germain's late strike sealed the win for Leonardo Jardim's side with Dane Martin Braithwaite briefly having brought parity for Toulouse.

Marseille won 2-0 at Metz on Friday while on Saturday leaders Olympique Lyonnais beat Evian 2-0 at home.

Second-placed Paris St Germain can usurp Lyon with a point in the late game at Nantes.

In Sunday's early game in the French top flight, already-relegated Racing Lens suffered more heartache with a 3-1 loss at Lille in the north-east derby.

"This defeat really hurts. On top of the fact we already knew we would be in the second division before the match, it is difficult to live with this derby loss," Lens coach Antoine Kombouare told reporters.

"The match sums up our season. It has been too long with our small squad. We ran out of steam. We are not looking for excuses but every week we have lost players to injury."

