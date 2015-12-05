PARIS Olympique Lyonnais' struggles continued on Saturday when they suffered a fourth defeat in five games in all competitions in a 2-0 home Ligue 1 loss against surprise high-flyers Angers.

Promoted Angers, who secured victory thanks to two goals from Cheikh N'Doye, jumped to second with 30 points from 17 games, 15 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain after the French champions beat Nice 3-0 away on Friday.

The result left Lyon, who have not won since beating arch rivals St Etienne in the Rhone derby four weeks ago, in fourth place on 26 points and coach Hubert Fournier battling to hang on to his job.

Angers took the lead in the 17th minute when N'Doye beat Anthony Lopes with a header from Thomas Mangani's free kick.

Mangani was substituted shortly after the half hour, limping off the pitch following a robust tackle from Steed Malbranque.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead just before the break but Lopes parried away Gilles Sunu's fierce strike from the edge of the box.

N'Doye made it 2-0 nine minutes from time when he beat Bakary Kone in the air to head home from Billy Ketkeophomphone's corner.

Lyon earlier had a penalty claim denied by referee Lionel Jaffredo after Mathieu Valbuena was brought down by N'Doye

