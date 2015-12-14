Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Olympique Lyon - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 13/12/15. Olympique Lyon's Henri Bedimo (L) in action against Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Olympique Lyon - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 13/12/15. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria (L) celebrate after scoring against REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Football Soccer - Paris St Germain vs Olympique Lyon - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - 13/12/15. Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier (L) in action against Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain continued their irrepressible march towards a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 5-1 home win against Olympique Lyonnais to move 17 points clear at the top on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed a double, Serge Aurier, Edinson Cavani and Lucas also found the back of the net in another dominant performance by the big-spending Qatar-backed club while Lyon's only goal was scored by Jordan Ferri.

Unbeaten PSG, who have dropped two points in their last 12 league games, have 48 points from 18 matches, leaving second-placed Angers trailing in their wake after the promoted side drew 1-1 at home to Girondins de Bordeaux.

The result left Lyon in sixth place on 26 points, five adrift of Angers who are level on 31 with AS Monaco after the latter beat 10-man visitors St Etienne 1-0.

Ibrahimovic struck in the 11th minute after Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa deflected Thiago Silva's cross into the path of the Swede, who beat Anthony Lopes from close range.

PSG doubled the lead six minutes later when Aurier headed home from Angel Di Maria's free kick.

Ferri reduced the arrears in the 24th minute after his 25-metre strike took a deflection off Silva.

But Cavani restored a two-goal lead shortly after the hour, latching onto a cross from Di Maria, who set up a goal for the eighth time this season in the league.

Ibrahimovic then netted his 14th Ligue 1 goal this term, converting a penalty in the 77th after being brought down by Henri Bedimo, before Lucas scored in added time to complete the rout.

Third-placed Monaco bounced back from their midweek Europa League exit with victory over St Etienne as Fabinho converted from the spot in the 82nd after a Pierre-Yves Polomat handball.

St Etienne, who had Kevin Malcuit sent off in the 64th minute for a rough tackle, are seventh on 26 points.

Olympique de Marseille drew 1-1 at home to Gazelec Ajaccio and sit 10th on 24 points having not won a league game at home in three months.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)