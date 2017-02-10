Football Soccer - Girondins Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain - French ligue 1 - Stade Matmut Atlantique, 10/2/2017. Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain reacts during his match against Girondins Bordeaux. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani struck twice as the French champions eased to a 3-0 victory at Girondins Bordeaux on Friday and moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

The Uruguay striker put PSG ahead after six minutes with a fine volley following a long pass from Marquinhos and Argentine Angel di Maria doubled the lead with a cool finish four minutes before halftime.

Cavani, the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season, turned in Di Maria's cross to grab his second two minutes after the interval for his 25th of the campaign.

PSG, bidding for their fifth league title in a row, trail Monaco on goal difference, on 55 points, three ahead of third-placed Nice heading into their home Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Monaco host Metz on Saturday. Bordeaux stayed seventh in the standings on 36 points.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)