Football Soccer - SM Caen v AS Monaco - French Ligue 1 - Michel d'Ornano stadium, Caen, France - 19/03/2017. Caen's Syam Ben Youssef in action with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Football Soccer - SM Caen v AS Monaco - French Ligue 1 - Michel d'Ornano stadium, Caen, France - 19/03/2017. Monaco's Fabinho in action with Caen's Jordan Adeoti. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Football Soccer - SM Caen v AS Monaco - French Ligue 1 - Michel d'Ornano stadium, Caen, France - 19/03/2017. Caen's Julien Feret in action with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Football Soccer - SM Caen v AS Monaco - French Ligue 1 - Michel d'Ornano stadium, Caen, France - 19/03/2017. Monaco's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with team mates after scoring against Caen. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Football Soccer - SM Caen v AS Monaco - French Ligue 1 - Michel d'Ornano stadium, Caen, France - 19/03/2017. Monaco's Kamil Glik and Bernardo Silva react at the end of the match. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Teenager Kylian Mbappe capped a remarkable week when he netted a double as Monaco beat Caen 3-0 away to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table on Sunday.

Mbappe scored in each half and won a penalty that was converted by Fabinho to lift the principality team to 71 points from 30 games, three clear of second-placed Paris St Germain, who beat Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 later on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Mbappe scored the opener on Wednesday as Monaco beat Manchester City to advance into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, before receiving a maiden call-up to the France squad for their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain later this month.

Mbappe opened the scoring after 13 minutes with a low left-footed shot that beat keeper Remy Vercoutre.

He was then brought down by Damien Da Silva as he raced into the area, and Fabinho converted the resulting penalty to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Nine minutes before fulltime Mbappe scored his 12th league goal of the season with a fine header from Joao Moutinho's cross. It was his ninth in his last seven appearances.

"We know how to kill a game," said Mbappe.

The defeat left Caen in 16th place on 32 points, four above the relegation zone.

At the Parc des Princes, Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore set up both goals in a sterling performance as PSG fought back from a goal down.

Alexandre Lacazette put the visitors ahead on six minutes, heading home at the far post after Rafael had deflected a corner into his path.

In the 34th, Pastore sent a perfect cross to Adrien Rabiot, who fired home at the far post to level the contest.

Six minutes later, another fine cross from Pastore found Julian Draxler, who beat Anthony Lopes with a low shot.

Lyon are fourth on 50 points, 14 points behind third-place Nice who drew 1-1 at Nantes on Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)