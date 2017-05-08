Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
PARIS Nice's hopes of finishing second in Ligue 1 to clinch a place in the Champions League group stage were scuppered on Sunday when they lost 2-1 at Olympique de Marseille.
The defeat left them in third place on 77 points, six points behind Paris St Germain, who have a far superior goal difference with two games remaining.
Marseille, who are fifth on 58 points, scored through Bafetimbi Gomis and Patrice Evra either side of a goal from Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli.
Leaders Monaco, who have three games left, have 86 points after they beat Nancy 3-0 away on Saturday.
PSG crushed Bastia 5-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday but Monaco have a much better goal difference and will be virtually certain of being crowned champions if they beat Lille at Louis II next weekend.
Nice were already guaranteed a top-three finish, which brings a place in the Champions League qualifying round.
Marseilles's Gomis opened the scoring at the Velodrome with a near-post header from Dimitri Payet's corner in the 21st minute.
Balotelli equalised five minutes into the second half with a close-range effort only for Evra to restore OM's lead in the 66th with a diving header at the far post.
Earlier, fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais came from a goal down to beat mid-table Nantes 3-2.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.