Olympique Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac celebrates after scoring against Girondins Bordeaux during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Late goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac and Michy Batshuayi helped Olympique de Marseille return to the top of Ligue 1 with an entertaining 3-1 victory against Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

Gignac's glancing header in the 85th minute and Batshuayi's simple finish after 89 minutes rescued all three points after Marseille's Mario Lemina had equalised Thomas Toure's opening goal for the visitors.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Nantes climbed above Bordeaux into fourth despite being held to a goalless draw at home to sixth- placed St Etienne while Montpellier climbed to ninth after a 2-0 win at home to Toulouse.

Marseille's win left them one point ahead of Paris St Germain after the champions won 3-2 at Metz on Friday and four points ahead of Olympique Lyon who drew 0-0 at Bastia on Saturday.

In a goalless but pulsating first half at the Stade Velodrome, both sides created chances with Marseille's in-form forward Gignac and attacking midfielder Florian Thauvin causing the visiting defence numerous problems.

The hosts had won their previous five home league games and continued to pile on the pressure after halftime but were stunned when Toure slotted home in the 55th minute after being afforded too much space in the box.

Marseille's Abdelaziz Barrada had a goal ruled out for offside before they finally scored the goal their play warranted when Lemina headed home to restore parity in the 60th minute.

Bordeaux could have taken the lead but for wasteful finishing from Toure and Wahbi Khazri and just as a draw beckoned, Gignac nodded home his 11th league goal of the season and Batshuayi's goal sealed a 10th league victory in 14 matches this season.

