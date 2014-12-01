PARIS St Etienne ended a 20-year-wait for a home victory against Olympique Lyonnais when they trounced their arch Ligue 1 rivals 3-0 in France's fiercest derby on Sunday.

Les Verts, who had not beaten Lyon in all competitions at Geoffroy Guichard since April 5, 1994, prevailed courtesy of goals by Moustapha Bayal Sall, Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Renaud Cohade to move up to fifth in the standings.

St Etienne now have 26 points from 15 games and trail leaders Olympique de Marseille by eight points while Lyon, who missed a second-half penalty through Alexandre Lacazette, stayed third with 27.

"It's a great day, it's almost like winning the League Cup," St Etienne president Bernard Caiazzo told Canal Plus, referring to the club's League Cup title in 2013.

"Nothing to say, good game @ASSEOfficiel. See you in 2034 for the next one," OL said on their official Twitter feed.

A few hours before the game, a fire was extinguished in a snack bar at Geoffroy Guichard but all fans with tickets had normal access to the game, the club said.

