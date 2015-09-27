Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) challenges FC Nantes' Birama Toure and Lorik Cana during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic underlined his return to scoring form as he helped Paris St Germain stretch their Ligue 1 lead to four points with a 4-1 comeback win at Nantes on Saturday.

The Sweden striker cancelled out Yacine Bammou's early opener three minutes into the second half before Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Serge Aurier's goals put the champions on 20 points from eight games.

Second-placed St Etienne host Nice on Sunday (1900 GMT).

Ibrahimovic, who had a difficult start to the season after being hit by injuries, scored his first goal of the campaign earlier this week and he was at it again on Saturday after he and the entire PSG team had suffered a poor first half.

Javier Pastore lost the ball near the area and Valentin Roger's cross from the right was met by Bammou who headed home after 11 minutes.

Bammou then went close with another header that crashed on to Kevin Trapp's left post.

No substitutions were made at halftime but it was a transformed PSG side that started the second half and they quickly equalised when Ibrahimovic poked the ball home.

Coach Laurent Blanc took off the disappointing Lucas and sent on Cavani in the 64th minute and it only took the Uruguay striker nine minutes to make his presence felt as he headed home unmarked at the near post from Di Maria's corner.

It was Cavani's sixth goal in Ligue 1 this season.

Argentina winger Di Maria then volleyed in Pastore's cross before Aurier completed the rout in the last minute for PSG, the only unbeaten side in Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyonnais now trail PSG by eight points after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Girondins de Bordeaux.

Wahbi Khazri, Jaroslav Plasil and Pablo scored before the break in a one-sided encounter, with Lyon reducing the arrears through Claudio Beauvue 12 minutes from fulltime.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Toby Davis)