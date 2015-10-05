Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring against Olympique Marseille during his French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Paris St Germain's Serge Aurier (C) challenges Olympique Marseille's Lucas Ocampos (L) as Paris St Germain head coach Laurent Blanc (R) looks on during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) challenges Olympique Marseille's Lassana Diarra during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic became Paris St Germain's top scorer of all time when he led the French Champions to a 2-1 home win against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic, who joined the club from AC Milan in 2012, netted two penalties before the interval to take his PSG goal tally to 110, moving one ahead of the club record set by Portugal's Pedro Miguel Pauleta between 2003 and 2008.

Marseille had opened the scoring through Michy Batshuayi on the half-hour and, after Ibrahimovic's double had put the hosts ahead, they missed the chance to equalise following the break when Abdelaziz Barrada's spot kick was saved by Kevin Trapp.

PSG's eighth straight win against OM put Laurent Blanc's side on 23 points from nine games ahead of Angers by five points after the promoted side beat Bastia 1-0 on Saturday.

Caen are third, also on 18 points, after they snatched a 1-0 win at home to St Etienne on Sunday.

Earlier, Pedro Henrique missed a second-half penalty for Stade Rennes in a 1-1 draw at Monaco.

The principality side's Wallace had cancelled out Rennes midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's first-half opener early in the second half at the Stade Louis II before the visitors wasted a great opportunity from the spot in the 65th.

The result left Rennes in fourth place with 16 points from nine games after their fourth consecutive draw. Monaco are 10th on 13 points.

GOOD START

Marseille got off to a good start at the Parc des Princes when Batshuayi easily beat David Luiz in the air to head home Barrada's long-range cross and take the lead.

PSG, under the watchful eyes of singer Rihanna and former Brazil striker Ronaldo, turned the game around before halftime.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda missed a back pass and flew into Ibrahimovic, who converted from the spot in the 41st minute.

Three minutes later, a Rolando handball gave PSG another penalty. Ibrahimovic, who turned 34 on Saturday, converted but referee Benoit Bastien ordered a re-take as two PSG players had stepped into the area.

Ibra stayed focused and slotted home again before receiving a standing ovation when he was substituted for Javier Pastore in the 71st.

Barrada was brought down by Aurier but Trapp tipped away his penalty as OM wasted their opportunity to claim a deserved equaliser.

Marseille's Cabella had another chance in the last minute but Trapp denied the midfielder from point-blank range as OM were left in 16th place on eight points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin and Ken Ferris)