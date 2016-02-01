PARIS Kevin Trapp held St Etienne at bay before Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in the last half hour to give runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain a 2-0 win on Sunday.

PSG, who have won 20 and drawn three of their 23 games, extended their lead to a mammoth 24 points after second-placed Monaco lost 3-0 at Angers on Saturday.

They also equalled the Ligue 1 record of 32 games unbeaten, set by Nantes in 1994-95.

Eighth-placed St Etienne were the better team for the first hour and Trapp made important saves from Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Franck Tabanou and Kevin Malcuit.

But there was no way back after Ibrahimovic opened the scoring in the 62nd minute from Serge Aurier's pinpoint cross.

PSG made sure of the points in the last minute when Angel Di Maria's mishit shot fell fortuitously to Ibrahimovic who was left with a formality to score.

In Sunday's other games, fourth-placed Caen beat Nice 2-0 and Cheickh Diabete scored twice to set Bordeaux on the way to a 4-0 win over a disappointing Rennes.

