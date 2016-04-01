PARIS Second-placed AS Monaco slumped to a 2-1 defeat by visiting Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Friday as they missed the chance to open a provisional eight-point gap over their rivals for a Champions League spot.

Monaco, who failed to convert a penalty in added time before being gifted an own goal, have 55 points ahead of third-placed Nice, who visit champions Paris St Germain on Saturday.

Olympique Lyonnais are a further point back in fourth with 49 before they play at Lorient on Sunday, while Stade Rennes are on 48 before they host Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Bordeaux's Thomas Toure volleyed home at the end of the first half from a corner by Adam Ounas, who doubled the tally 11 minutes after the break when he latched on to another corner.

Monaco's Vagner Love missed a penalty a minute into added time before they got a consolation three minutes later when Bordeaux's Frederic Guilbert scored an own goal at Louis II.

