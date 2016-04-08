Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
PARIS Olympique Lyonnais moved into provisional second place in Ligue 1 with a deserved 2-0 win at Montpellier thanks to two first-half goals from winger Maxwell Cornet on Friday.
Lyon have 55 points with five games left, above AS Monaco on goal difference before the principality side visit Lille on Sunday.
Paris St Germain, crowned champions last month, lead the table with 80 points before Satuirday's trip to En Avant Guingamp.
The top two qualify automatically for the Champions League.
Cornet opened the scoring with a cross-shot in the 34th minute before doubling his tally five minutes before the interval by latching on to Alexandre Lacazette's centre.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.