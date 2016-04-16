Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v Caen - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes stadium, Paris, France - 16/04/2016. Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during his team's soccer match against Caen. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Paris St Germain rebounded after their Champions League exit to Manchester City with a 6-0 victory over Caen in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG, who wrapped up the Ligue 1 title last month, suffered heartbreak in midweek when City won the second leg of their quarter-final 1-0 following a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes.

They responded emphatically, however, as a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double and further goals from Blaise Matuidi, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Maxwell secured a convincing victory over mid-table Caen.

The win moves Laurent Blanc's side on to 86 points -- 30 ahead of second-placed Olympique Lyonnais -- and needing one more win to equal the club's all-time record points total for a single Ligue 1 season.

"The victory doesn't help us forget the defeat against Manchester City, but we have to keep going, because the only way we will get over it is by winning," said PSG defender Marquinhos.

Top scorer Ibrahimovic struggled to assert himself against City, but opened the scoring in the 12th minute when his long-range shot evaded goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre, who should have done better.

The strike was the Swedish frontman's 31st of the Ligue 1 campaign, his biggest haul in a single league season during his dazzling career.

Matuidi added another in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, before turning provider after the break as he duped Vercoutre with a cut-back, leaving Cavani to bury the ball into the open net.

Di Maria added insult to injury when he sent a delicious chipped effort over the advancing Vercoutre in the 52nd minute, while Ibrahimovic's fine volley and substitute Maxwell's close-range effort compounded the visitors' misery.

"Is Ligue 1 too easy? I mustn't say that in front of the TV cameras," added Marquinhos.

The beleaguered Vercoutre, whose side remain ninth on 46 points, said he would not be watching a video of the match.

"I'll try to forget it," he said. "Tonight, I'll have nice beer, sleep well and try not to have nightmares about what happened here."

