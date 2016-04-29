Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals and set up another as the runaway Ligue 1 champions thrashed Stade Rennes 4-0 on a wet evening in Paris on Friday.

Four second-half goals at the Parc des Princes allowed PSG to equal their own record for the most points in a Ligue 1 season -- 89 -- with two games remaining.

Ibrahimovic joined in a second-half scoring frenzy when he picked up a cross from Argentine Angel di Maria and sent it beyond the reach of goalkeeper Benoit Costil in the 54th minute.

Four minutes earlier, the Swedish striker had helped to set up Maxwell for the opening goal and Ibrahimovic scored again himself with a left-footed drive in the 78th to take his league-leading tally to 34, his best ever in a season.

Edinson Cavani added the fourth goal in injury time as PSG, who won the League Cup for the third consecutive time last weekend, all but extinguished the seventh-placed visitors' hopes of playing in Europe next season.

