PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his last game at the Parc des Princes with Paris St Germain by breaking the club's goal record in a top flight season in the French champions' 4-0 win against Nantes in the final round of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The Sweden striker, whose contract with PSG has not been renewed, scored a double to take his tally to 38 goals, one more than Carlos Bianchi's tally in the 1977-78 season.

The game was briefly interrupted in the 10th minute as the crowd gave Ibrahimovic a standing ovation.

He will play his last game with PSG when they take on Olympique de Marseille in the French Cup final on May 21.

PSG finish the season with 96 points.

Olympique Lyonnais lost 4-1 at Stade de Reims but ended up second and will play in next season's Champions League. Monaco are third on goal difference after beating Montpellier 2-0 and will play in the third preliminary round.

Lille took fifth place behind Nice after a 1-0 win at St Etienne and will play in the Europa League.

Toulouse twice came from behind to beat Angers 3-2 and avoid relegation. They finished with 40 points, one ahead of Reims, who went down along with Gazelec Ajaccio and Troyes.

