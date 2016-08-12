Paris St Germain's soccer players Jese Rodriguez Ruiz (L) and Layvin Kurzawa (R) practice during a training session at Ooredoo training camp in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, France, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Paris St Germain made a flying start to the Ligue 1 season on Friday, winning 1-0 at Bastia thanks to Layvin Kurzawa's second-half goal.

The champions, chasing a fifth straight title, began poorly but stepped up a gear after the interval and full back Kurzawa struck 17 minutes from time after good work by new recruit Jese.

PSG, now coached by Spaniard Unai Emery, who led Sevilla to three straight Europa League trophies, were without first-choice striker Edinson Cavani due to injury.

Hatem Ben Arfa started as a lone forward but made little impact and was replaced by Jese, who joined from Real Madrid during the close season, in the 65th minute.

The Spanish forward's effort was not properly cleared by a Bastia defender eight minutes later and the ball fell to Kurzawa who fired home.

The game was briefly interrupted by referee Frank Schneider midway through the second half after Lucas was hit by an object thrown from the stands.

In Friday's other game, Monaco avoided an embarrassing defeat when they erased a two-goal deficit to snatch a 2-2 home draw with En Avant Guingamp.

Mustapha Diallo and Sloan Privat put Guingamp 2-0 up in the first half only for Fabinho (penalty) and Bernardo Silva to hit back in the 71st and 84th minutes.

Monaco were without strikers Radamel Falcao, Vagner Love and Valere Germain through injury or suspension.

