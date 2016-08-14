Aug 14 A treble from Olympique Lyonnais' Alexandre Lacazette secured a 3-0 win at promoted Nancy as the sought after forward got his Ligue 1 season underway with a bang on Sunday.

The hat-trick took his league tally to a total of 75 goals in 174 games for Lyon after he also scored three times against AS Monaco in their penultimate match last term. His form was not enough for a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, however.

"Three goals, that's super. It's not that I was expecting it but I had hoped to score and help my team mates win because we knew it would be hard," said Lacazette, who has been courted by English Premier League clubs Arsenal and West Ham United.

The win puts Lyon top on goal difference over seven other teams who warned three points on the opening weekend including champions Paris St-Germain, who beat Bastia 1-0 on Friday.

Olympique de Marseille were held 0-0 by Toulouse in a poor match with few chances at the Velodrome in Sunday's late game. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)