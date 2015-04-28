PARIS, April 28 Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani struck the second goal in a 3-1 defeat of struggling Metz as the champions moved three points clear of Olympique Lyonnais at the top of Ligue 1 on Tuesday

The Uruguay hitman scored just before halftime to make it 2-0 after Marco Verratti had opened the scoring from the edge of the area in the 25th minute at the Parc des Princes.

Metz's Modibo Maiga, on loan from English Premier League side West Ham United, pulled a goal back in the 53rd with a powerful header that glanced in off the post before Gregory van der Wiel made it 3-1 with his first league goal of the season.

PSG now have 71 points from 34 games, with Lyon on 68 and Monaco third with 62.

