PARIS Feb 1 New signing David Beckham may struggle to win a place in the Paris St Germain team on the evidence of their 4-0 demolition of mid-table Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The league leaders, who signed free-agent Beckham on Thursday, were without the former England captain as he has flown back to his home country and needs a few weeks to restore full fitness after winning the Major League Soccer title with Los Angeles Galaxy in December.

Carlo Ancelotti's PSG moved three points clear at the top of the table thanks to Javier Pastore, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with his 20th goal on his 20th league appearance for the club, Mamadou Sakho and Gregory van der Wiel.

Brazil striker Lucas, another recent recruit, produced a fine performance and set up two of the goals.

PSG have 48 points from 23 games. Second-placed Olympique Lyon travel to AC Ajaccio on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)