Nov 9 France defender Mamadou Sakho has withdrawn from the squad for this month's friendlies against Germany and England after he was injured in a Premier League match on Sunday, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Sakho sprained his knee and was forced off before halftime during Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

"His condition does not allow him to travel to Clairefontaine on Monday as originally planned," the FFF said in a statement.

"The medical staffs of Liverpool and the national team have been in contact since Sunday and the player will undergo an MRI scan in England on Monday."

Coach Didier Deschamps has called up Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin as Sakho's replacement.

France host Germany at the Stade de France on Friday and face England at Wembley four days later. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)