PARIS French hopeful Gael Kakuta had joined Dijon from Chelsea on a six-month loan, the Ligue 1 team said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old forward, who joined Chelsea from RC Lens in 2009, had been loaned to Fulham and Bolton Wanderers by the west London club.

He has featured in only 17 Premier League games.

