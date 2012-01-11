Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
PARIS French hopeful Gael Kakuta had joined Dijon from Chelsea on a six-month loan, the Ligue 1 team said on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old forward, who joined Chelsea from RC Lens in 2009, had been loaned to Fulham and Bolton Wanderers by the west London club.
He has featured in only 17 Premier League games.

SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.