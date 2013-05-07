Paris St-Germain sports director Leonardo (R) and coach Carlo Ancelotti attend a training session at the Camp des Loges training center in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, near Paris, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

PARIS An incident between Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo and referee Alexandre Castro will be examined by the French League's (LFP) disciplinary commission, officials said on Tuesday.

"The disciplinary commission will look into the referee's report tonight and will decide whether to summon the club official," a LFP spokesman said.

Television footage showed Brazilian Leonardo bumping into Castro with his left shoulder in the Parc des Princes tunnel after PSG drew 1-1 draw with Valenciennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Leonardo could face a provisional suspension on Tuesday and be summoned to appear before the disciplinary commission in 15 days.

Leonardo denied pushing the referee, saying he had been pushed towards Castro by the match delegate.

"Let me tell you something: I am the one who was assaulted and I will ask that the delegate is suspended," the Brazilian, who could face a maximum one-year ban, told French daily Le Parisien on Tuesday.

PSG centre back Thiago Silva had been shown a straight red card for touching Castro while contesting a decision in the 42nd minute of Sunday's game.

It was PSG's ninth red card of the season - more than any other leading side in the top European leagues - and came a week after David Beckham and Marco Verratti were sent off in a 1-0 win at Evian Thonon Gaillard with keeper Salvatore Sirigu also getting a two-game ban for his involvement in a post-game brawl.

Leonardo was given a two-match suspended ban by the French federation's Ethics Committee in November for criticising the referee after Mamadou Sakho had been sent off in a Ligue 1 game at Montpellier.

Stephane Lannoy, head of the Referees Association, told Reuters by telephone: "It is time that we calm things down so that referees can do their job serenely. I stand by Mr Castro's decision to send off Thiago Silva. You don't touch authority."

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 74 points with second-placed Olympique Marseille seven points adrift with three games left.

