PARIS Former Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard will take over at Lille from Rene Girard who is leaving by mutual consent after two seasons in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

"It's an honour to arrive at a club as prestigious as Lille," Renard told the French team's website (www.losc.fr).

Renard, who resigned as Ivory Coast coach three days ago, is to sign a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The Frenchman led Zambia and Ivory Coast to African Nations Cup titles in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Lille finished eighth this season.

