PARIS Aug 2 Paris St Germain's Uruguay centre back Diego Lugano has joined English Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, the French champions said on Friday.

"I am very happy to join West Bromwich Albion for the next two seasons," Lugano said on his Twitter feed.

British media said the fee was one million pounds ($1.53 million) for the 32-year-old, who has 85 caps and helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America.

He had spent the last six months on loan at Malaga after failing to make an impact at PSG wher he played only 12 league games in 18 months after joining from Fenerbahce in 2011. ($1 = 0.6548 British pounds) (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)