PARIS, June 13 Paris St Germain have completed the signing of Brazil World Cup defender David Luiz from Chelsea, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Friday.

"Right from the very first contact I had with Paris St Germain I was very happy," the player told the club's website (www.psg.fr).

"It's a big club with a great history ... It's a new step in my life and I'm impatient to play for Paris and show what I can do."

According to media reports the transfer fee is worth between 40 ($67.16 million) and 50 million pounds.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)