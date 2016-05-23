PARIS May 23 Former France and Liverpool coach Gerard Houllier looks set to return to Olympique Lyonnais as general manager, the Ligue 1 club's president said on Monday.

"We've been working with Gerard Houllier so that he becomes the general manager," Aulas, who added that former Lyon players Cris and Gregory Coupet would be part of head coach Bruno Genesio's staff, told OL TV.

Aulas added that Houllier's return was subject to a medical.

Houllier, who has had heart problems, coached Lyon from 2005-07, leading them to two Ligue 1 titles. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)