PARIS Remi Garde, who led Olympique Lyon to their first trophy in four years during his debut season as coach, has extended his contract until 2014, the Ligue 1 club announced on their website (www.olweb.fr) on Friday.

The 46-year-old Garde, a former Lyon and Arsenal player, had signed for only one year when he took charge last summer.

The seven-time French champions won the French Cup in April, after failing to lift a trophy in the previous three seasons.

However, Lyon failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2000 after finishing fourth in Ligue 1 and will feature in the Europa League next season.

