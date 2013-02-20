PARIS Feb 20 Joey Barton clashed with Olympique Marseille team mate Kassim Abdallah during training on Tuesday but the argument has been amicably settled, the English midfielder said on Wednesday.

OM said in a statement on their website (www.om.net) that English midfielder Barton and French defender Abdallah had a "verbal clash" during a public training session, without elaborating.

"During my career, I've seen 30 or 40 clashes on a training pitch," Barton told OM TV.

"These clashes should be dealt with in private. We are competitors (...) and sometimes we go a little bit too far. The most important thing is to make peace and move on - that's what happened yesterday."

Barton arrived in France on loan from QPR following a colourful career in England during which he spent two and a half months in prison for assault during a night out in Liverpool.

At the time of the attack, he was already on bail for attacking former Manchester City team mate Ousmane Dabo and he also stubbed out a cigar in the eye of a youth-team player at the club in 2004.

"It's certain that where I am, there is always a little bit more noise and exaggeration," Barton said. "I'm aware of that, that's why I said yesterday: 'let's stop it, calm down. If there's a problem, let's deal with it in private'."

