Jeremain Lens celebrates with Danny Graham and Steven Fletcher after scoring the first goal for Sunderland. Reuters / Stefan WermuthLivepic

LONDON Scotland striker Steven Fletcher will play for Olympique Marseille for the rest of the season after moving on loan from Premier League strugglers Sunderland on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could be in line for a Ligue 1 debut against Montpellier on Tuesday.

Fletcher began his career with Edinburgh-based Hibernian and joined Sunderland from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012, scoring 23 goals in 108 appearances.

Last season he became the first Scotland player to score an international hat-trick in a 6-1 victory over Gibraltar.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)