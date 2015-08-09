PARIS Assistant coach Franck Passi will take charge at Olympique de Marseille on a caretaking basis after Marcelo Bielsa's shock resignation, club president Vincent Labrune said on Sunday.

"I have decided to hand, on a provisional basis, the direction of the first team to Franck Passi who was until then assistant coach," Labrune told the club's website.

Argentine Bielsa, who started as OM coach last year, resigned on Saturday after a 1-0 home defeat against Caen in the first Ligue 1 game of the season, citing a contract dispute.

"I am, like all the supporters of OM, stunned by the brutal decision of Marcelo Bielsa. We had found an agreement over his contract extension a few weeks ago," said Labrune.

Bielsa, who shared a frosty relation with Labrune, had earlier said the "situation of instability" was unacceptable to him.

"We had found an agreement for the season and until 2017... on Wednesday I was summoned to a meeting with the director general and a (club) lawyer, they told me they wanted to change a few points in the contract," Bielsa said on Saturday.

"I did not negotiate, I just listened and then I made my decision."

According to Labrune, only "technical details" were discussed in Wednesday's meeting.

