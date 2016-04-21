PARIS Parts of Olympique de Marseille's Stade Velodrome will be closed after crowd trouble marred a Ligue 1 game against Girondins de Bordeaux earlier this month, the French League (LFP) said in a statement on Thursday.

The North and South stands will remain partially shut until the LFP has completed an investigation after OM fans clashed with police during the 0-0 draw on April 10.

Marseille, whose coach Michel was replaced by Franck Passi on Tuesday, are 15th in the Ligue 1 standings, six points above the relegation zone with four games left.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)