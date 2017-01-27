Football Soccer - Monaco v Lorient - French Ligue 1 - Louis II stadium, Monaco 22/1/17. Monaco's coach Leonardo Jardim is seen before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.

Monaco are top of the table with 48 points from 21 games, two ahead of second-place Nice and three clear of champions PSG before the Parc des Princes game.

"The match against PSG is an important one but it is not decisive," Jardim told a news conference on Friday.

"Ligue 1 will be competitive until the very end with PSG, Monaco, Nice and Lyon fighting for the top places."

Monaco, who have impressive firepower having scored 64 goals in Ligue 1 this season, have defensive concerns as full back Fabinho missed training on Friday because of an unspecified illness and centre back Kamil Glik has a muscle problem.

"We will make a decision on Fabinho tomorrow," said Jardim, who promised his side would be on the attack at the Parc des Princes.

"We will play positive football, it's our mentality," the Portuguese said.

PSG, however, have conceded only one goal in five competitive matches this year, scoring 16 and their captain Thiago Silva believes the clash could be decisive.

"It could be the turning-point of the season," the Brazilian said. "Their confidence has been growing and they have a solid, stable team with fantastic players such as Bernardo Silva and Falcao.

"This game will be like a little final."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)