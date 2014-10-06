AS Monaco's Anthony Martial (R) celebrates his gaol against Paris St Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Substitute striker Anthony Martial thumped the ball home from close range in a goalmouth melee in added time to give Monaco a 1-1 draw at Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The draw prevented PSG, still without injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, from leaping into second place behind leaders Olympique de Marseille, who had notched their seventh consecutive victory on Saturday, 2-1 away to Caen.

Brazilian Lucas gave PSG the lead in the 71st minute when he met a right-wing cross from substitute Jean-Christophe Bahebeck to the far post with a sharp volley that gave keeper Danijel Subasic no chance.

Subasic had made a fine diving save to turn an angled shot from Bahebeck away for a corner in the 57th minute.

Just past the hour, Monaco had a great chance to take the lead when the ball fell to left back Layvin Kurzawa in front of an empty net but PSG right back Gregory van der Wiel slung out a leg.

PSG had more possession but Monaco the better opportunities in the first half with PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu turning a shot from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco onto the bar and Lucas Ocampos also coming close.

The result was the same as both meetings last season between the champions and Monaco, who finished as runners-up.

Marseille lead with 22 points, five more than Girondins Bordeaux, with unbeaten PSG third on 15, ahead of Lille and Nantes on goal difference.

Previously big spending Monaco, who let Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez leave in the last transfer window, are 11 points adrift of top in 13th.

Lille went down 3-0 at Olympique Lyonnais to a hat-trick from France's Alexandre Lacazette, who took his tally to seven, two goals less than Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac. Lyon are sixth with 14 points.

(Writing by Rex Gowar in London)