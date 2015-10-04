PARIS Pedro Henrique missed a second half penalty for Stade Rennais in a 1-1 draw at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Wallace had cancelled out Rennes midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's first-half opener early in the second half at the Stade Louis II before the visitors wasted a great opportunity in the 65th.

The result left Rennes in third place with 16 points from nine games after their fourth consecutive draw.

Monaco are ninth on 13 points, seven points behind leaders Paris St Germain who host bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille later on Sunday (1900GMT/3 PM ET).

Doucoure made it 1-0 three minutes before the break for Rennes with a header from Ludovic Baal's cross.

Monaco, however, dominated possession after the break and struck back six minutes into the second half when Wallace headed home from a corner.

Fabinho then brought down Cheik Mbengue but Pedro Henrique's attempt from the penalty spot was saved by Subasic.

Rennes lost striker Paul Georges Ntep in the 68th minute with a possible hamstring injury.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)