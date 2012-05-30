MONACO Former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan manager Claudio Ranieri has been appointed as Monaco coach as the club from the wealthy principality look to regain their top flight status, the Ligue 2 side said on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old Italian, who has signed a two-year contract starting with immediate effect, was dismissed by Inter earlier this year after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Olympique Marseille at the round of 16 stage.

"Ranieri is regarded as one of the top European coaches and he is bringing us his experience," Monaco said in a statement on their website (www.asm-fc.com).

Relegated last season, Monaco had a disastrous start to the campaign but managed to turn the situation around under Italian coach Marco Simone to finish eighth, but the run was not enough to prevent the manager and his staff from losing their jobs.

Despite bringing with him a wealth of experience, Ranieri failed to lift a major trophy in his four-year stint at Chelsea from 2000-04, or in two years in charge at Juventus from 2007.

Monaco reached the Champions League final in 2004 and will be hoping the Italian can lead them back into the top flight.

