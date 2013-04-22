PARIS Former Ligue 1 coach of the year Jean Fernandez is to take charge at Montpellier next season.

"Jean Fernandez will succeed Rene Girard as coach as of July 1," the champions said on their website (www.mhscfoot.com) on Monday.

Montpellier added that the 59-year-old, who left struggling Nancy in January, would sign a two-year deal.

Last month Montpellier announced Girard, who led the club to their maiden league title in 2012, would be leaving at the end of the season after failing to agree a contract extension.

Fernandez, who has also had spells at Olympique Marseille and AJ Auxerre, was voted Ligue 1 coach of the year in 2010.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)