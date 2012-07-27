Rain hands French Open fans bumper Day 11
PARIS Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.
France midfielder Samir Nasri has been banned for three matches following an investigation into his behaviour during Euro 2012, the French Football Federation said on its website
PARIS Tennis fans with tickets for Roland Garros on Wednesday are in for a bumper day of action, after rain and storms caused cancellations on Tuesday.
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.