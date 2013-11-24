Manchester City's Samir Nasri jumps for a ball during a training session at the club's Carrington training complex in Manchester, northern England November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

PARIS Frenchman Samir Nasri is unconcerned by his critics and is not afraid of missing next year's World Cup finals, the Manchester City midfielder said on Sunday.

Nasri has come in for criticism following a string of disappointing displays for France, including an ineffectual performance in their 2-0 defeat in Ukraine in the first leg of their World Cup playoff tie.

France won the return leg 3-0 on Tuesday, with Nasri on the bench, to qualify for the tournament finals in Brazil next year.

"I don't care about the critics," he told French TV Canal Plus after City's 6-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I am not scared of missing the World Cup, I have already missed one."

Nasri was omitted from former coach Raymond Domenech's France squad for the 2010 World Cup.

He was selected for Euro 2012, but insulted a reporter after their quarter-final defeat by Spain and served a national team suspension.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)