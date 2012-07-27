July 27 France midfielder Samir Nasri has been
banned for three matches following an investigation into his
behaviour during Euro 2012, the French Football Federation said
on its website ((www.fff.fr) on Friday.
The 25-year-old Manchester City player swore at a reporter
following the quarter-final loss to Spain and made a gesture
after scoring against England.
Jeremy Menez of Paris St Germain was also given a one-match
ban after he argued with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Spain
match.
Both players will miss a friendly against Uruguay next month
and Nasri will also sit out 2014 World Cup qualifiers against
Finland and Belarus.
Midfielders Hatem Ben Arfa and Yann Mvila were given
warnings following separate incidents during the tournament.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)