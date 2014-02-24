Ibrahimovic faces long layoff - reports
LONDON Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported on Friday.
MONTPELLIER, France Montpellier striker Mbaye Niang has been sentenced to a suspended 18-month jail sentence after a hit and run car accident.
The 19-year-old Frenchman, who joined Montpellier on loan last month from AC Milan, admitted hitting several cars before crashing his Ferrari into a tree earlier this month.
He was charged with causing unintentional injuries, endangering people's lives, a hit and run and driving without a licence.
The prosecutor had asked for 170 hours of community work but the court handed him the suspended sentence instead.
Eleven people, some of whom were slightly injured, had filed a civil complaint.
"I panicked," the player told a Montpellier court on Monday, when asked why he never stopped after hitting the vehicles.
Francois Lafont, lawyer for the plaintiffs, said: "It was pure craziness. It´s not just an accident, this is assault. Ten people could have been killed."
(Reporting by Dimitri Moulins, writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a long injury layoff after landing awkwardly on his knee in the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht, British media reported on Friday.
MONTE CARLO David Goffin proved too hot to handle for Novak Djokovic as the Belgian 10th seed reached the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals with a thrilling 6-2 3-6 7-5 victory on Friday.