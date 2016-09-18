PARIS Younes Belhanda scored a late goal to earn Nice a 1-1 draw at Montpellier as the side from the Cote d'Azur moved up to second behind local rivals Monaco in the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday.

Morocco international Belhanda, who was loaned to Nice by Dynamo Kiev and started his professional career at Montpellier, latched onto a cross from Anastasios Donis five minutes from time to cancel out Ryad Boudebouz's 67th-minute penalty.

Nice have 11 points from five games, two adrift of Monaco, who beat Stade Rennais 3-0 on Saturday.

Champions Paris St Germain, 6-0 winners at Caen on Friday when Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored four goals, are third on 10.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)