World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.
PARIS Younes Belhanda scored a late goal to earn Nice a 1-1 draw at Montpellier as the side from the Cote d'Azur moved up to second behind local rivals Monaco in the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday.
Morocco international Belhanda, who was loaned to Nice by Dynamo Kiev and started his professional career at Montpellier, latched onto a cross from Anastasios Donis five minutes from time to cancel out Ryad Boudebouz's 67th-minute penalty.
Nice have 11 points from five games, two adrift of Monaco, who beat Stade Rennais 3-0 on Saturday.
Champions Paris St Germain, 6-0 winners at Caen on Friday when Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored four goals, are third on 10.
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.