Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
PARIS Nov 27 Nice returned to the top of League 1 after drawing 1-1 at home to Bastia after Alassane Plea's early header was cancelled out in the second half on Sunday.
Missing the injured Mario Balotelli, Nice took the lead through Plea after 11 minutes before being pegged back by a fierce 20-metre shot from Enzo Crivelli on the hour.
Plea should have won it for Nice late on but, after rounding the keeper, crashed his shot against the bar.
The win put Nice one point ahead of Monaco after 14 games. Champions Paris St-Germain can go level on 32 points with the principality side by beating Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.