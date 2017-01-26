France international full back Patrice Evra has joined Olympique de Marseille from Italian champions Juventus, the Ligue 1 club has confirmed.

Evra, who joined Juventus from Manchester United in 2014, started three Serie A games for the Turin-based club this season and has signed an 18-month contract with the French side.

Marseille, who are currently in seventh place in Ligue 1, said in a statement that the 35-year-old would attend a news conference later on Thursday to confirm the move.

