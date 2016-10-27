Andoni Zubizarreta is Olympique de Marseille's new sporting director, the club said on Thursday.

The 55-year-old's appointment is the latest appointment in an overhaul of the former European champions by new American owner Frank McCourt as he signals his intent to return them to their traditional position as a force in French football.

Zubizarreta, who held the same role at Barcelona between 2010 and 2015, takes over from Gunter Jacob, who was sacked after three months on Wednesday.

"I'm happy to be in a club with so much personality as OM. I hope I will live up to the trust placed in me," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Zubizarreta is the third arrival to be announced this month following the club's purchase by McCourt, the former LA Dodgers owner.

In a surprise move last week Rudi Garcia was named as coach, while French businessman Jacques-Henri Eyraud is the new club president.

French media reported McCourt as saying he is ready to invest 200 million euros ($218.30 million) over the next four years to help Marseille, who are 11th in Ligue 1, to challenge the dominance of Paris Saint-Germain.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)

