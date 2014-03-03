Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate after Edinson Cavani scored against Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Edinson Cavani enjoyed a memorable comeback after spending four weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury as he scored in Paris St Germain's 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille on Sunday to help his side move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The Uruguay striker came on as a substitute to head the ball home in the 79th minute to make it 2-0. Maxwell had put PSG ahead five minutes into the second half.

The French champions have 64 points from 27 games with Monaco, beaten 2-0 by St Etienne on Saturday, second on 56.

"I was very disappointed I could not play for a month so I'm very happy tonight, especially with the victory," Cavani told Canal Plus.

"I'm happy with the goal, a beautiful one. Hopefully I will feel better and better in the coming weeks."

PSG wasted several chances to score in the first half before finally breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute when Maxwell shot past Steve Mandanda after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had found him unmarked in the box.

PSG controlled the game and Cavani replaced Ezequiel Lavezzi in the 69th, 10 minutes before he headed the ball home from a Gregory Van der Wiel cross.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Pritha Sarkar)