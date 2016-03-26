AMSTERDAM Dimitri Payet received a resounding vote of approval from France coach Didier Deschamps after the midfielder made an impressive return to international football with a starring role in the 3-2 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday.

"He confirmed with us what he has been doing with his club," said Deschamps of Payet's form with West Ham United over the last months.

"Every time he touched the ball, he made something happen. He has enormous qualities and made a massive effort. He is on top form," the coach told reporters after the game at the Amsterdam Arena.

Payet last played for France in June last year against Albania but forced a return to the side after starring roles for his London club and was preferred on Friday to Anthony Martial in the French starting line-up.

He revelled in an attacking midfield role, forcing the first save of the match from Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen after only four minutes.

On the hour mark his strong run from the middle and subsequent shot struck the base of the post. The 29-year-old Payet, who has 16 caps, is now a strong candidate for a place in the French squad for the European Championships in mid-year.

The team continue their preparations on Tuesday against Russia in Paris and the squad will be named on May 12.

