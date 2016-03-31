West Ham United's attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet was pleased to make an impact on his return to the France fold as he boosted his hopes of making the squad for the European Championships in June.

Payet marked his international recall after almost a year away with a strong showing in Friday's 3-2 win over Netherlands and scored with a swerving 30 metre free-kick in Tuesday's 4-2 victory against Russia.

"My aim was to try to play as well with the national side as I have been with West Ham," Payet, who has scored eight goals and assisted a further nine for the Hammers this term, told British media.

"It's a great return...making a difference is always what counts in football. It's a good omen for what's to come.

"It is up to the coach to judge. I have tried, as I do in every game, to contribute something. It was a positive performance, I am pleased with it I am relaxed, as I have been since the start of the season."

France face Albania, Romania and Switzerland in Group A of the 24-team Euro 2016 which starts on June 10.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)